Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $138.00

Caesars Entertainment stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Caesars Entertainment stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $138.00. The analysts previously had $127.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment traded down -$0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $113.53. 1170119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2202104. On Wednesday, Shares of Caesars Entertainment closed at $113.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95.Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $119.81. While on yearly highs and lows, Caesars Entertainment today has traded high as $114.95 and has touched $111.30 on the downward trend.

Caesars Entertainment Earnings and What to expect:

Caesars Entertainment last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm earned $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment has generated ($10.97) earnings per share over the last year (($9.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Caesars Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.78) to $0.83 per share. Caesars Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Caesars Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Caesars Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.78) to $0.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Caesars Entertainment is -11.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Caesars Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 4.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$113.14 And 5 day price change is -$1.43 (-1.24%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,711,420. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $114.54 and 20 day price change is $3.62 (3.29%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,064,255. 50 day moving average is $105.27 and 50 day price change is $22.96 ( 25.35%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,298,468. 200 day moving average is $95.95 and 200 day price change is $38.76 (51.84%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,015,665.

Other owners latest trading in Caesars Entertainment :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 131,044 which equates to market value of $14.71M and appx 0.10% owners of Caesars Entertainment

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC were 107,324 which equates to market value of $12.05M and appx 0.70% owners of Caesars Entertainment

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 37,724 which equates to market value of $4.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Caesars Entertainment

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 92.41% for Caesars Entertainment

