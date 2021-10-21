Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $125.00

Canadian National Railway stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Canadian National Railway stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $125.00. The analysts previously had $118.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Canadian National Railway traded up $6.50 on Wednesday, reaching $130.79. 4344004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1924158. On Wednesday, Shares of Canadian National Railway closed at $130.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day moving average is $111.30.Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $132.82. While on yearly highs and lows, Canadian National Railway today has traded high as $132.82 and has touched $127.99 on the downward trend.

Canadian National Railway Earnings and What to expect:

Canadian National Railway last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 18th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian National Railway has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year ($4.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. Earnings for Canadian National Railway are expected to grow by 13.06% in the coming year, from $4.67 to $5.28 per share. Canadian National Railway has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Canadian National Railway is 29.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Canadian National Railway is 29.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.92. Canadian National Railway has a PEG Ratio of 3.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canadian National Railway has a P/B Ratio of 6.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$124.59 And 5 day price change is $12.03 (10.13%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,678,680. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $118.76 and 20 day price change is $15.79 (13.73%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,374,205. 50 day moving average is $115.72 and 50 day price change is $23.48 ( 21.88%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,448,916. 200 day moving average is $111.30 and 200 day price change is $19.74 (17.78%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,738,150.

Other owners latest trading in Canadian National Railway :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 5,060 which equates to market value of $0.59M and appx 0.00% owners of Canadian National Railway

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC were 171,168 which equates to market value of $19.80M and appx 1.10% owners of Canadian National Railway

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC were 56,471 which equates to market value of $6.53M and appx 2.10% owners of Canadian National Railway

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 56.45% for Canadian National Railway

