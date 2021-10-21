Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Carnival Co. & stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Carnival Co. & Upgraded by Berenberg Bank on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of Carnival Co. & traded down -$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. 12107124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31786909. Shares of Carnival Co. & were trading at $22.38 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $31.52. While on yearly highs and lows, Carnival Co. &'s today has traded high as $22.90 and has touched $22.36 on the downward trend.

Carnival Co. & Earnings and What to expect:

Carnival Co. & last released its earnings data on September 30th, 2021. The reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.22. Carnival Co. & has generated ($7.47) earnings per share over the last year (($9.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Carnival Co. & are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.01) to $0.31 per share. Carnival Co. & has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Carnival Co. & are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.01) to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Carnival Co. & is -2.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Carnival Co. & has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $22.82 And 5 day price change is -$1.19 (-5.04%) with average volume for 5 day average is 29,302,094. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $24.41 and 20 day price change is -$2.16 (-8.73%) and average 20 day moving volume is 31,803,424. 50 day moving average is $23.70 and 50 day price change is -$1.45 ( -6.07%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 30,542,754. 200 day moving average is $24.95 and 200 day price change is $2.14 (10.47%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 34,293,285.

Other owners latest trading in Carnival Co. & :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 28,103 which equates to market value of $0.70M and appx 0.00% owners of Carnival Co. &

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 39,848 which equates to market value of $1.01M and appx 0.00% owners of Carnival Co. &

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 490,463 which equates to market value of $12.27M and appx 0.00% owners of Carnival Co. &

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 52.60% for Carnival Co. &

