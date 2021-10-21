Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Earnings results for Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business earned $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carter’s has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year ($7.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for Carter’s are expected to grow by 9.05% in the coming year, from $7.29 to $7.95 per share. Carter’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Carter’s stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for CRI. The average twelve-month price target for Carter’s is $112.00 with a high price target of $121.00 and a low price target of $99.00.

Carter’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $112.00, Carter’s has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $99.70. Carter’s has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s pays a meaningful dividend of 1.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Carter’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Carter’s is 38.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Carter’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.13% next year. This indicates that Carter’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

In the past three months, Carter’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $288,148.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Carter’s is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI



Earnings for Carter’s are expected to grow by 9.05% in the coming year, from $7.29 to $7.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Carter’s is 12.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Carter’s is 12.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.78. Carter’s has a PEG Ratio of 0.66. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Carter’s has a P/B Ratio of 4.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

