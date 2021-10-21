Celanese (NYSE:CE) Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $188.00

Celanese stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Celanese stock Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $188.00. The analysts previously had $175.00 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Celanese traded up $2.49 on tuesday, reaching $167.15. 245199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706007. On tuesday, Shares of Celanese closed at $167.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.11 and its 200 day moving average is $151.15.Celanese has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Celanese today has traded high as $168.84 and has touched $165.01 on the downward trend.

Celanese Earnings and What to expect:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$164.57 And 5 day price change is $8.09 (5.10%) with average volume for 5 day average is 517,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $158.02 and 20 day price change is $21.09 (14.48%) and average 20 day moving volume is 623,060. 50 day moving average is $156.11 and 50 day price change is $6.42 ( 4.00%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 624,554. 200 day moving average is $151.15 and 200 day price change is $35.16 (26.72%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 754,943.

Other owners latest trading in Celanese :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 152,052 which equates to market value of $22.91M and appx 0.10% owners of Celanese

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Csenge Advisory Group were 2,514 which equates to market value of $0.39M and appx 0.00% owners of Celanese

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 2,364 which equates to market value of $0.36M and appx 0.00% owners of Celanese

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 93.16% for Celanese

