Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $7.00

Centennial Resource Development stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Centennial Resource Development stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $7.00. The analysts previously had $5.80 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development traded down -$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 479965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6829386. On Wednesday, Shares of Centennial Resource Development closed at $6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $7.57. While on yearly highs and lows, Centennial Resource Development today has traded high as $6.89 and has touched $6.79 on the downward trend.

Centennial Resource Development Earnings and What to expect:

Centennial Resource Development last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year (($0.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Centennial Resource Development are expected to grow by 67.86% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.94 per share. Centennial Resource Development has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Centennial Resource Development are expected to grow by 67.86% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Centennial Resource Development is -9.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Centennial Resource Development has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$6.84 And 5 day price change is -$0.15 (-2.12%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,564,651. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $6.85 and 20 day price change is $1.02 (17.32%) and average 20 day moving volume is 6,568,498. 50 day moving average is $5.78 and 50 day price change is $1.87 ( 37.10%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 6,392,005. 200 day moving average is $4.94 and 200 day price change is $5.20 (304.09%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 8,236,396.

Other owners latest trading in Centennial Resource Development :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 11,567 which equates to market value of $77K and appx 0.00% owners of Centennial Resource Development

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Belvedere Trading LLC were 16,120 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Centennial Resource Development

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Meridian Wealth Management LLC were 56,868 which equates to market value of $0.38M and appx 0.00% owners of Centennial Resource Development

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 69.79% for Centennial Resource Development

