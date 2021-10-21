Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Target Raised by Mizuho to $140.00

Ceridian HCM stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Ceridian HCM stock Target Raised by Mizuho on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $140.00. The analysts previously had $130.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Ceridian HCM traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $126.92. 95901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1921015. On Wednesday, Shares of Ceridian HCM closed at $126.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $97.88.Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $126.92. While on yearly highs and lows, Ceridian HCM today has traded high as $126.92 and has touched $122.70 on the downward trend.

Ceridian HCM Earnings and What to expect:

Ceridian HCM last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business earned $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ceridian HCM has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year (($0.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ceridian HCM are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to ($0.07) per share. Ceridian HCM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Ceridian HCM will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Ceridian HCM are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to ($0.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Ceridian HCM is -288.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ceridian HCM is -288.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ceridian HCM has a P/B Ratio of 8.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$123.47 And 5 day price change is $1.27 (1.03%) with average volume for 5 day average is 714,080. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $117.64 and 20 day price change is $15.52 (14.29%) and average 20 day moving volume is 927,585. 50 day moving average is $112.60 and 50 day price change is $18.38 ( 17.38%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,461,434. 200 day moving average is $97.88 and 200 day price change is $22.99 (22.74%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,061,038.

Other owners latest trading in Ceridian HCM :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 82,813 which equates to market value of $9.33M and appx 0.00% owners of Ceridian HCM

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 5,002 which equates to market value of $0.56M and appx 0.00% owners of Ceridian HCM

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 30,941 which equates to market value of $3.49M and appx 0.00% owners of Ceridian HCM

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Ceridian HCM

