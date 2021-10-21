Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $121.00

Choice Hotels International stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Choice Hotels International stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $121.00. The analysts previously had $113.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Choice Hotels International traded down -$1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $133.64. 204424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269875. On Wednesday, Shares of Choice Hotels International closed at $133.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.79.Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $139.53. While on yearly highs and lows, Choice Hotels International today has traded high as $134.74 and has touched $133.21 on the downward trend.

Choice Hotels International Earnings and What to expect:

Choice Hotels International last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm earned $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year ($2.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.4. Earnings for Choice Hotels International are expected to grow by 21.26% in the coming year, from $3.81 to $4.62 per share. Choice Hotels International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Choice Hotels International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Choice Hotels International are expected to grow by 21.26% in the coming year, from $3.81 to $4.62 per share. Choice Hotels International has a PEG Ratio of 0.90. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$135.89 And 5 day price change is -$3.47 (-2.53%) with average volume for 5 day average is 297,840. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $132.99 and 20 day price change is $10.29 (8.34%) and average 20 day moving volume is 283,265. 50 day moving average is $124.56 and 50 day price change is $13.86 ( 11.57%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 224,534. 200 day moving average is $115.79 and 200 day price change is $27.76 (26.22%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 232,793.

Other owners latest trading in Choice Hotels International :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 165,500 which equates to market value of $20.91M and appx 0.10% owners of Choice Hotels International

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 9,722 which equates to market value of $1.23M and appx 0.00% owners of Choice Hotels International

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Ellevest Inc. were 1,620 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Choice Hotels International

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 58.40% for Choice Hotels International

