Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Earnings results for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company earned $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cleveland-Cliffs has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year ($1.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Earnings for Cleveland-Cliffs are expected to decrease by -45.93% in the coming year, from $6.14 to $3.32 per share. Cleveland-Cliffs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. Cleveland-Cliffs will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 22nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Cleveland-Cliffs stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for CLF. The average twelve-month price target for Cleveland-Cliffs is $25.56 with a high price target of $39.00 and a low price target of $19.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.56, Cleveland-Cliffs has a forecasted upside of 17.8% from its current price of $21.69. Cleveland-Cliffs has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs does not currently pay a dividend. Cleveland-Cliffs does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Cleveland-Cliffs will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.23% next year. This indicates that Cleveland-Cliffs will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

In the past three months, Cleveland-Cliffs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.34% of the stock of Cleveland-Cliffs is held by insiders. 69.70% of the stock of Cleveland-Cliffs is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF



Earnings for Cleveland-Cliffs are expected to decrease by -45.93% in the coming year, from $6.14 to $3.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Cleveland-Cliffs is 14.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Cleveland-Cliffs is 14.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.45. Cleveland-Cliffs has a P/B Ratio of 3.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

