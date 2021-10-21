Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Contura Energy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Contura Energy Upgraded by Piper Sandler on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Overweight. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of Contura Energy traded down -$0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. 3547242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16690189. Shares of Contura Energy were trading at $20.92 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.Contura Energy has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $23.64. While on yearly highs and lows, Contura Energy's today has traded high as $21.35 and has touched $20.63 on the downward trend.

Contura Energy Earnings and What to expect:

Contura Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.80 million. Contura Energy has generated ($2.59) earnings per share over the last year (($26.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Contura Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($10.31) to $0.81 per share. Contura Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Contura Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Contura Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($10.31) to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Contura Energy is -0.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Contura Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $20.76 And 5 day price change is $0.03 (0.14%) with average volume for 5 day average is 7,997,898. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $21.55 and 20 day price change is $1.00 (5.06%) and average 20 day moving volume is 19,364,275. 50 day moving average is $18.85 and 50 day price change is $4.51 ( 27.72%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 13,133,296. 200 day moving average is $17.82 and 200 day price change is $3.71 (21.73%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 8,814,144.

Other owners latest trading in Contura Energy :

On 3/8/2021 shares held by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP were 54,080 which equates to market value of $0.62M and appx 0.00% owners of Contura Energy

On 2/25/2021 shares held by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP were 54,080 which equates to market value of $0.62M and appx 0.00% owners of Contura Energy

On 2/19/2021 shares held by JPMorgan Chase & Co. were 55,197 which equates to market value of $0.63M and appx 0.00% owners of Contura Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.72% for Contura Energy

