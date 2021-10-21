Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $31.00

Crestwood Equity Partners stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Crestwood Equity Partners stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $31.00. The analysts previously had $29.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. 272662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394049. On Wednesday, Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners closed at $30.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98.Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $33.94. While on yearly highs and lows, Crestwood Equity Partners today has traded high as $30.29 and has touched $29.75 on the downward trend.

Crestwood Equity Partners Earnings and What to expect:

Crestwood Equity Partners last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.01. The company earned $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year (($2.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Crestwood Equity Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.52) to $1.71 per share. Crestwood Equity Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Crestwood Equity Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Crestwood Equity Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.52) to $1.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Crestwood Equity Partners is -14.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Crestwood Equity Partners is -14.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Crestwood Equity Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$30.01 And 5 day price change is $0.52 (1.75%) with average volume for 5 day average is 394,580. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $28.83 and 20 day price change is $3.12 (11.53%) and average 20 day moving volume is 395,040. 50 day moving average is $27.80 and 50 day price change is $3.37 ( 12.57%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 377,326. 200 day moving average is $26.98 and 200 day price change is $11.30 (59.85%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 519,205.

Other owners latest trading in Crestwood Equity Partners :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Pacer Advisors Inc. were 3,775 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Crestwood Equity Partners

On 10/5/2021 shares held by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC were 1,649,724 which equates to market value of $46.82M and appx 2.30% owners of Crestwood Equity Partners

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 12,572 which equates to market value of $0.38M and appx 0.00% owners of Crestwood Equity Partners

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 45.22% for Crestwood Equity Partners

