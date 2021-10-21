CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Target Raised by Stephens to $17.00

CrossFirst Bankshares stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. CrossFirst Bankshares stock Target Raised by Stephens on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $17.00. The analysts previously had $16.00 target price. Stephens’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. 80960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94073. On Wednesday, Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares closed at $14.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.67. While on yearly highs and lows, CrossFirst Bankshares today has traded high as $14.24 and has touched $13.76 on the downward trend.

CrossFirst Bankshares Earnings and What to expect:

CrossFirst Bankshares last announced its earnings results on October 17th, 2021. The reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year ($0.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Earnings for CrossFirst Bankshares are expected to grow by 7.27% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.18 per share. CrossFirst Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of CrossFirst Bankshares is 17.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of CrossFirst Bankshares is 17.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. CrossFirst Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$13.83 And 5 day price change is $0.85 (6.35%) with average volume for 5 day average is 74,320. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $13.36 and 20 day price change is $1.97 (16.06%) and average 20 day moving volume is 59,510. 50 day moving average is $13.07 and 50 day price change is $0.53 ( 3.87%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 77,788. 200 day moving average is $13.56 and 200 day price change is $3.37 (31.00%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 105,791.

Other owners latest trading in CrossFirst Bankshares :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. were 58,212 which equates to market value of $0.76M and appx 0.00% owners of CrossFirst Bankshares

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC were 25,636 which equates to market value of $0.33M and appx 0.20% owners of CrossFirst Bankshares

On 8/24/2021 shares held by Mariner LLC were 459,682 which equates to market value of $6.32M and appx 0.00% owners of CrossFirst Bankshares

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 47.39% for CrossFirst Bankshares

