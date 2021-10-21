CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Raised by Susquehanna to $40.00

CSX stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. CSX stock Target Raised by Susquehanna on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $40.00. The analysts previously had $38.00 target price. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CSX traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. 3551070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12261780. On Wednesday, Shares of CSX closed at $35.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96.CSX has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.76. While on yearly highs and lows, CSX today has traded high as $35.76 and has touched $34.99 on the downward trend.

CSX Earnings and What to expect:

CSX last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Its revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CSX has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year ($1.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Earnings for CSX are expected to grow by 11.92% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.69 per share.

The P/E ratio of CSX is 23.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of CSX is 23.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.93. CSX has a PEG Ratio of 1.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CSX has a P/B Ratio of 6.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$34.54 And 5 day price change is $2.32 (6.94%) with average volume for 5 day average is 11,176,670. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $32.23 and 20 day price change is $5.54 (18.34%) and average 20 day moving volume is 11,742,973. 50 day moving average is $32.20 and 50 day price change is $1.77 ( 5.21%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 10,610,955. 200 day moving average is $31.96 and 200 day price change is $5.13 (16.75%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 11,084,094.

Other owners latest trading in CSX :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC were 11,966 which equates to market value of $0.36M and appx 0.00% owners of CSX

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 114,813 which equates to market value of $3.42M and appx 0.10% owners of CSX

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 119,700 which equates to market value of $3.56M and appx 0.00% owners of CSX

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 71.79% for CSX

