Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Earnings results for Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. The business earned $404 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. Daseke has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year ($0.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Earnings for Daseke are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.96 per share. Daseke has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. Daseke will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 22nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Daseke stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for DSKE. The average twelve-month price target for Daseke is $10.17 with a high price target of $12.00 and a low price target of $8.50.

on DSKE’s analyst rating history

Daseke has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.17, Daseke has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $10.15. Daseke has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke does not currently pay a dividend. Daseke does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

In the past three months, Daseke insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,282,500.00 in company stock. 31.20% of the stock of Daseke is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 34.84% of the stock of Daseke is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE



Earnings for Daseke are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Daseke is 15.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.26. The P/E ratio of Daseke is 15.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.92. Daseke has a P/B Ratio of 8.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

