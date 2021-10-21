Denny (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded by Truist to Buy

Denny stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Denny Upgraded by Truist on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Denny traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. 803988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485096. Shares of Denny were trading at $15.38 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.Denny has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $20.02. While on yearly highs and lows, Denny's today has traded high as $15.75 and has touched $14.90 on the downward trend.

Denny Earnings and What to expect:

Denny’s last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm earned $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. Denny’s has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year ($0.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Earnings for Denny’s are expected to grow by 49.02% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $0.76 per share. Denny’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Denny’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Denny’s are expected to grow by 49.02% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $0.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Denny’s is 31.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Denny’s is 31.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.96. Denny’s has a PEG Ratio of 3.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

Denny (NASDAQ:DENN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $15.15 And 5 day price change is $0.23 (1.50%) with average volume for 5 day average is 522,660. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $15.99 and 20 day price change is -$0.73 (-4.48%) and average 20 day moving volume is 518,100. 50 day moving average is $16.01 and 50 day price change is -$0.69 ( -4.25%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 531,386. 200 day moving average is $16.70 and 200 day price change is $0.76 (5.14%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 566,401.

Other owners latest trading in Denny :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by North Star Investment Management Corp. were 166,100 which equates to market value of $2.71M and appx 0.20% owners of Denny

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. were 29,226 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 1.40% owners of Denny

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 37,640 which equates to market value of $0.62M and appx 0.00% owners of Denny

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.41% for Denny

