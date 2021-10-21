DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

DermTech stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. DermTech Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of DermTech traded down -$0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336317. Shares of DermTech were trading at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02.DermTech has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $84.49. While on yearly highs and lows, DermTech's today has traded high as $31.17 and has touched $30.26 on the downward trend.

DermTech Earnings and What to expect:

DermTech last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. DermTech has generated ($2.08) earnings per share over the last year (($2.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DermTech are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.48) to ($2.85) per share. DermTech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of DermTech is -14.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DermTech has a P/B Ratio of 9.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $31.16 And 5 day price change is -$1.21 (-3.84%) with average volume for 5 day average is 328,780. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $32.17 and 20 day price change is -$5.15 (-14.52%) and average 20 day moving volume is 319,400. 50 day moving average is $34.05 and 50 day price change is -$6.77 ( -18.26%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 355,712. 200 day moving average is $42.02 and 200 day price change is -$1.66 (-5.19%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,013,315.

Other owners latest trading in DermTech :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Epiq Partners LLC were 148,880 which equates to market value of $4.78M and appx 2.20% owners of DermTech

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC were 14,485 which equates to market value of $0.47M and appx 0.10% owners of DermTech

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Wedbush Securities Inc. were 15,489 which equates to market value of $0.50M and appx 0.00% owners of DermTech

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 68.71% for DermTech

