Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $54.00

Devon Energy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Devon Energy stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $54.00. The analysts previously had $38.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Devon Energy traded down -$0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. 710814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13135955. On Wednesday, Shares of Devon Energy closed at $40.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $41.98. While on yearly highs and lows, Devon Energy today has traded high as $40.79 and has touched $40.31 on the downward trend.

Devon Energy Earnings and What to expect:

Devon Energy last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company earned $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year ($0.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.3. Earnings for Devon Energy are expected to grow by 41.73% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $3.94 per share. Devon Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Devon Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Devon Energy are expected to grow by 41.73% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $3.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Devon Energy is 227.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Devon Energy is 227.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.47. Devon Energy has a PEG Ratio of 0.32. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Devon Energy has a P/B Ratio of 9.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$40.32 And 5 day price change is $1.92 (4.92%) with average volume for 5 day average is 10,756,940. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $37.96 and 20 day price change is $10.47 (34.40%) and average 20 day moving volume is 13,149,455. 50 day moving average is $32.28 and 50 day price change is $13.26 ( 47.96%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 11,839,280. 200 day moving average is $26.09 and 200 day price change is $23.55 (135.66%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 12,080,869.

Other owners latest trading in Devon Energy :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 95,632 which equates to market value of $3.40M and appx 0.10% owners of Devon Energy

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 716,000 which equates to market value of $25.43M and appx 0.30% owners of Devon Energy

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Venture Visionary Partners LLC were 57,545 which equates to market value of $2.08M and appx 0.10% owners of Devon Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.42% for Devon Energy

