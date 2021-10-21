Dover (NYSE:DOV) Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $171.00

Dover stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Dover stock Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $171.00. The analysts previously had $163.00 target price. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Dover traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $168.85. 1037153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830702. On Wednesday, Shares of Dover closed at $168.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.00 and its 200 day moving average is $148.32.Dover has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $176.46. While on yearly highs and lows, Dover today has traded high as $171.24 and has touched $167.80 on the downward trend.

Dover Earnings and What to expect:

Dover last announced its earnings data on October 18th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has generated $5.67 earnings per share over the last year ($6.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. Earnings for Dover are expected to grow by 7.98% in the coming year, from $7.52 to $8.12 per share. Dover has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Dover is 27.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Dover is 27.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.76. Dover has a PEG Ratio of 2.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dover has a P/B Ratio of 7.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$166.23 And 5 day price change is $11.47 (7.29%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,072,200. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $160.54 and 20 day price change is $6.60 (4.07%) and average 20 day moving volume is 725,665. 50 day moving average is $167.00 and 50 day price change is -$2.90 ( -1.69%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 779,662. 200 day moving average is $148.32 and 200 day price change is $44.79 (36.10%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 750,878.

Other owners latest trading in Dover :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 94,128 which equates to market value of $14.64M and appx 0.10% owners of Dover

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Essex Savings Bank were 5,156 which equates to market value of $0.90M and appx 0.30% owners of Dover

On 10/20/2021 shares held by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH were 83,827 which equates to market value of $13.04M and appx 1.80% owners of Dover

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 84.00% for Dover

