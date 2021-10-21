DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

DT Midstream stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. DT Midstream Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of DT Midstream traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824074. Shares of DT Midstream were trading at $50.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $50.48. While on yearly highs and lows, DT Midstream’s today has traded high as $50.48 and has touched $49.27 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

DT Midstream Earnings and What to expect:

DT Midstream last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The company earned $208 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. DT Midstream has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for DT Midstream are expected to grow by 7.60% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $3.54 per share. DT Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for DT Midstream are expected to grow by 7.60% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $3.54 per share. DT Midstream has a PEG Ratio of 3.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $49.76 And 5 day price change is $1.19 (2.43%) with average volume for 5 day average is 400,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $47.86 and 20 day price change is $6.24 (14.19%) and average 20 day moving volume is 622,280. 50 day moving average is $46.10 and 50 day price change is $7.33 ( 17.09%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 730,306. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in DT Midstream :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by North Star Investment Management Corp. were 3,296 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of DT Midstream

On 10/20/2021 shares held by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC were 2,046 which equates to market value of $95K and appx 0.00% owners of DT Midstream

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. were 428,159 which equates to market value of $19.80M and appx 1.50% owners of DT Midstream

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 2.83% for DT Midstream

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING