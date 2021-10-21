Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Earnings results for Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial last posted its earnings results on July 23rd, 2021. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $8.30 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Emclaire Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

like Emclaire Financial stock more than the stock of other Finance companies. 70.65% of gave Emclaire Financial an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.70% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.46%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Emclaire Financial has been increasing its dividend for 11 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

In the past three months, Emclaire Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.45% of the stock of Emclaire Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.24% of the stock of Emclaire Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF



The P/E ratio of Emclaire Financial is 8.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Emclaire Financial is 8.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Emclaire Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here