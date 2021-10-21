Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $74.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $74.00. The analysts previously had $58.00 target price. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $72.00. 166481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131713. On Wednesday, Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals closed at $72.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $72.19. While on yearly highs and lows, Enanta Pharmaceuticals today has traded high as $72.19 and has touched $69.49 on the downward trend.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Earnings and What to expect:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year (($4.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.15) to ($5.82) per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.15) to ($5.82) per share. The P/E ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals is -17.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$70.65 And 5 day price change is $2.36 (3.39%) with average volume for 5 day average is 144,260. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $64.21 and 20 day price change is $17.90 (33.09%) and average 20 day moving volume is 137,965. 50 day moving average is $58.16 and 50 day price change is $26.85 ( 59.47%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 143,486. 200 day moving average is $50.77 and 200 day price change is $30.31 (72.70%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 144,209.

Other owners latest trading in Enanta Pharmaceuticals :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 95,149 which equates to market value of $5.41M and appx 0.00% owners of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC were 4,420 which equates to market value of $0.25M and appx 0.00% owners of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Portland Global Advisors LLC were 62,635 which equates to market value of $3.56M and appx 0.70% owners of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals

