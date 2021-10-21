Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Eneti stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Eneti Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Eneti traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43266. Shares of Eneti were trading at $16.81 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00.Eneti has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $24.74. While on yearly highs and lows, Eneti's today has traded high as $16.90 and has touched $16.11 on the downward trend.

Eneti Earnings and What to expect:

Eneti last announced its earnings data on August 16th, 2021. The reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. The firm earned $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 million. Eneti has generated ($18.28) earnings per share over the last year (($38.99) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Eneti are expected to decrease by -63.19% in the coming year, from $3.83 to $1.41 per share. Eneti has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Eneti are expected to decrease by -63.19% in the coming year, from $3.83 to $1.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Eneti is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eneti is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eneti has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $16.25 And 5 day price change is $0.60 (3.70%) with average volume for 5 day average is 35,480. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $16.56 and 20 day price change is $0.03 (0.18%) and average 20 day moving volume is 50,665. 50 day moving average is $17.31 and 50 day price change is -$0.92 ( -5.19%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 48,148. 200 day moving average is $19.00 and 200 day price change is -$0.07 (-0.41%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 89,214.

Other owners latest trading in Eneti :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Valueworks LLC were 217,033 which equates to market value of $3.62M and appx 1.50% owners of Eneti

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Marquette Asset Management LLC were 8,841 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Eneti

On 9/10/2021 shares held by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. were 264,296 which equates to market value of $4.92M and appx 0.30% owners of Eneti

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 27.46% for Eneti

