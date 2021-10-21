Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Target Raised by BMO Capital Markets to $7.00

Entasis Therapeutics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Entasis Therapeutics stock Target Raised by BMO Capital Markets on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $7.00. The analysts previously had $5.00 target price. BMO Capital Markets’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics traded down -$0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 872419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538283. On Wednesday, Shares of Entasis Therapeutics closed at $2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.88. While on yearly highs and lows, Entasis Therapeutics today has traded high as $3.19 and has touched $2.95 on the downward trend.

Entasis Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

Entasis Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Entasis Therapeutics has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Entasis Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($1.04) per share. Entasis Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Entasis Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($1.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Entasis Therapeutics is -2.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Entasis Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$3.15 And 5 day price change is -$0.45 (-13.24%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,818,460. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $3.28 and 20 day price change is -$0.77 (-20.70%) and average 20 day moving volume is 584,975. 50 day moving average is $2.98 and 50 day price change is $0.35 ( 13.46%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 387,834. 200 day moving average is $2.64 and 200 day price change is $0.52 (21.40%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 354,078.

Other owners latest trading in Entasis Therapeutics :

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC were 110,000 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.00% owners of Entasis Therapeutics

On 8/16/2021 shares held by Alberta Investment Management Corp were 130,000 which equates to market value of $0.35M and appx 0.00% owners of Entasis Therapeutics

On 8/16/2021 shares held by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP were 23,058 which equates to market value of $62K and appx 0.00% owners of Entasis Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 7.04% for Entasis Therapeutics

