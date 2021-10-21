Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Target Raised by Mizuho to $117.00

Entergy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Entergy stock Target Raised by Mizuho on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $117.00. The analysts previously had $114.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Entergy traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $104.51. 44469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1483399. On Wednesday, Shares of Entergy closed at $104.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average is $102.47.Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.02. While on yearly highs and lows, Entergy today has traded high as $104.53 and has touched $103.84 on the downward trend.

Entergy Earnings and What to expect:

Entergy last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy has generated $5.66 earnings per share over the last year ($6.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Earnings for Entergy are expected to grow by 5.49% in the coming year, from $6.01 to $6.34 per share. Entergy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Entergy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Entergy is 16.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Entergy is 16.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.35. Entergy has a PEG Ratio of 13.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Entergy has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$102.72 And 5 day price change is $1.49 (1.45%) with average volume for 5 day average is 969,420. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $101.82 and 20 day price change is -$1.94 (-1.83%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,404,430. 50 day moving average is $107.73 and 50 day price change is -$4.62 ( -4.25%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,599,010. 200 day moving average is $102.47 and 200 day price change is $7.35 (7.60%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,325,705.

Other owners latest trading in Entergy :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Sciencast Management LP were 7,017 which equates to market value of $0.72M and appx 0.20% owners of Entergy

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 8,100 which equates to market value of $0.80M and appx 0.00% owners of Entergy

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 124,672 which equates to market value of $12.38M and appx 0.00% owners of Entergy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.16% for Entergy

