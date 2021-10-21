Envista (NYSE:NVST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Envista stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Envista Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Envista traded down -$0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $38.76. 239985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1547294. Shares of Envista were trading at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25.Envista has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $46.52. While on yearly highs and lows, Envista’s today has traded high as $39.19 and has touched $38.55 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Envista Earnings and What to expect:

Envista last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm earned $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year ($1.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Earnings for Envista are expected to grow by 8.16% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $2.12 per share. Envista has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Envista will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Envista are expected to grow by 8.16% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $2.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Envista is 21.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.29. The P/E ratio of Envista is 21.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.60. Envista has a PEG Ratio of 0.80. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Envista has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $38.73 And 5 day price change is -$0.24 (-0.61%) with average volume for 5 day average is 726,904. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $40.48 and 20 day price change is -$3.81 (-8.93%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,213,781. 50 day moving average is $41.48 and 50 day price change is -$1.32 ( -3.29%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,411,224. 200 day moving average is $41.25 and 200 day price change is $3.96 (11.35%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,807,443.

Other owners latest trading in Envista :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hotaling Investment Management LLC were 4,896 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.10% owners of Envista

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 34,100 which equates to market value of $1.43M and appx 0.00% owners of Envista

On 10/20/2021 shares held by North Star Asset Management Inc. were 140,934 which equates to market value of $5.89M and appx 0.30% owners of Envista

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Envista

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING