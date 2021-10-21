EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $118.00

EOG Resources stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. EOG Resources stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $118.00. The analysts previously had $110.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of EOG Resources traded down -$1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $92.01. 306035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4815901. On Wednesday, Shares of EOG Resources closed at $92.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.40.EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $93.43. While on yearly highs and lows, EOG Resources today has traded high as $92.73 and has touched $91.33 on the downward trend.

EOG Resources Earnings and What to expect:

EOG Resources last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. EOG Resources has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year ($3.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. Earnings for EOG Resources are expected to grow by 9.65% in the coming year, from $7.36 to $8.07 per share. EOG Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. EOG Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

EOG Resources has a PEG Ratio of 0.78. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. EOG Resources has a P/B Ratio of 2.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$90.55 And 5 day price change is $2.69 (2.98%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,609,780. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $86.25 and 20 day price change is $18.50 (24.80%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,778,150. 50 day moving average is $75.77 and 50 day price change is $24.37 ( 35.46%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,454,114. 200 day moving average is $73.40 and 200 day price change is $39.18 (72.66%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,536,991.

Other owners latest trading in EOG Resources :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 12,264 which equates to market value of $0.98M and appx 0.00% owners of EOG Resources

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 119,800 which equates to market value of $9.62M and appx 0.10% owners of EOG Resources

On 10/20/2021 shares held by ProVise Management Group LLC were 3,240 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of EOG Resources

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.38% for EOG Resources

