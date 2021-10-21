Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Equitrans Midstream stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Equitrans Midstream Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream traded no change $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3384567. Shares of Equitrans Midstream were trading at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $11.52. While on yearly highs and lows, Equitrans Midstream's today has traded high as $11.42 and has touched $11.11 on the downward trend.

Equitrans Midstream Earnings and What to expect:

Equitrans Midstream last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equitrans Midstream has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($0.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Earnings for Equitrans Midstream are expected to grow by 9.21% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.83 per share. Equitrans Midstream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Equitrans Midstream will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 647-362-9199 with passcode “6625542”.

Earnings for Equitrans Midstream are expected to grow by 9.21% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Equitrans Midstream is 14.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28 and a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.47. Equitrans Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $11.27 And 5 day price change is $0.35 (3.19%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,764,660. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $10.67 and 20 day price change is $1.83 (19.28%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,104,265. 50 day moving average is $9.64 and 50 day price change is $2.84 ( 33.49%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,281,544. 200 day moving average is $8.50 and 200 day price change is $3.31 (41.32%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,465,292.

Other owners latest trading in Equitrans Midstream :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 66,766 which equates to market value of $0.68M and appx 0.00% owners of Equitrans Midstream

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 136,083 which equates to market value of $1.38M and appx 0.00% owners of Equitrans Midstream

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Ellevest Inc. were 4,738 which equates to market value of $48K and appx 0.00% owners of Equitrans Midstream

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.75% for Equitrans Midstream

