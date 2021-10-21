Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $85.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Equity LifeStyle Properties stock Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $85.00. The analysts previously had $82.00 target price. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $86.04. 590634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767918. On Wednesday, Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties closed at $86.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62.Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. While on yearly highs and lows, Equity LifeStyle Properties today has traded high as $86.07 and has touched $84.07 on the downward trend.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Earnings and What to expect:

Equity LifeStyle Properties last issued its earnings results on October 17th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity LifeStyle Properties has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year ($1.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.2. Earnings for Equity LifeStyle Properties are expected to grow by 5.67% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.61 per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Equity LifeStyle Properties is 65.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Equity LifeStyle Properties is 65.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a PEG Ratio of 6.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a P/B Ratio of 12.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$84.59 And 5 day price change is $2.25 (2.69%) with average volume for 5 day average is 647,780. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $81.34 and 20 day price change is $3.69 (4.48%) and average 20 day moving volume is 686,350. 50 day moving average is $82.72 and 50 day price change is $4.83 ( 5.95%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 681,632. 200 day moving average is $72.62 and 200 day price change is $25.26 (41.56%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 811,661.

Other owners latest trading in Equity LifeStyle Properties :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by RMB Capital Management LLC were 3,332 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Equity LifeStyle Properties

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 159,052 which equates to market value of $12.42M and appx 0.00% owners of Equity LifeStyle Properties

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arkadios Wealth Advisors were 1,479 which equates to market value of $0.12M and appx 0.00% owners of Equity LifeStyle Properties

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.32% for Equity LifeStyle Properties

