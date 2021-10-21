Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Earnings results for Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial last announced its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company earned $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Esquire Financial has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($2.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Earnings for Esquire Financial are expected to grow by 19.75% in the coming year, from $2.38 to $2.85 per share. Esquire Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Esquire Financial stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for ESQ. The average twelve-month price target for Esquire Financial is $20.00 with a high price target of $20.00 and a low price target of $20.00.

Esquire Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Esquire Financial has a forecasted downside of 36.3% from its current price of $31.40. Esquire Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Esquire Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

In the past three months, Esquire Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 17.90% of the stock of Esquire Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.32% of the stock of Esquire Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ



Earnings for Esquire Financial are expected to grow by 19.75% in the coming year, from $2.38 to $2.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Esquire Financial is 15.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Esquire Financial is 15.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Esquire Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

