Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Exagen stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Exagen Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Exagen traded down -$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. 2072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54560. Shares of Exagen were trading at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.Exagen has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $24.67. While on yearly highs and lows, Exagen's today has traded high as $12.59 and has touched $12.15 on the downward trend.

Exagen Earnings and What to expect:

Exagen last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business earned $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.63 million. Exagen has generated ($1.32) earnings per share over the last year (($1.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Exagen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.68) to ($1.52) per share. Exagen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Exagen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.68) to ($1.52) per share. The P/E ratio of Exagen is -8.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Exagen has a P/B Ratio of 3.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $12.62 And 5 day price change is -$0.30 (-2.31%) with average volume for 5 day average is 10,415. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $13.10 and 20 day price change is -$1.44 (-10.27%) and average 20 day moving volume is 19,534. 50 day moving average is $13.36 and 50 day price change is $0.55 ( 4.60%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 55,147. 200 day moving average is $15.26 and 200 day price change is -$3.54 (-21.97%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 64,489.

Other owners latest trading in Exagen :

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 364,864 which equates to market value of $5.47M and appx 0.00% owners of Exagen

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Walleye Capital LLC were 12,398 which equates to market value of $0.19M and appx 0.00% owners of Exagen

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 76,058 which equates to market value of $1.14M and appx 0.00% owners of Exagen

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 55.63% for Exagen

