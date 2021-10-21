Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Farfetch stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Farfetch Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Farfetch traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3702179. Shares of Farfetch were trading at $40.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76.Farfetch has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $73.87. While on yearly highs and lows, Farfetch’s today has traded high as $40.70 and has touched $38.92 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Farfetch Earnings and What to expect:

Farfetch last announced its earnings data on August 18th, 2021. The reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Farfetch has generated ($9.75) earnings per share over the last year (($8.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Farfetch are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.03) to ($1.23) per share. Farfetch has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Farfetch are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.03) to ($1.23) per share. The P/E ratio of Farfetch is -4.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $39.01 And 5 day price change is $3.44 (9.37%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,180,600. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $37.92 and 20 day price change is unch (unch) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,589,335. 50 day moving average is $40.16 and 50 day price change is -$5.79 ( -12.60%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,132,808. 200 day moving average is $49.76 and 200 day price change is -$23.45 (-36.87%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,777,371.

Other owners latest trading in Farfetch :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Redwood Investments LLC were 286,400 which equates to market value of $10.73M and appx 0.90% owners of Farfetch

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Baillie Gifford & Co. were 15,016,724 which equates to market value of $562.83M and appx 0.30% owners of Farfetch

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 197,626 which equates to market value of $7.41M and appx 0.00% owners of Farfetch

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 83.82% for Farfetch

