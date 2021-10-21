FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Target Raised by Truist to $52.00

FB Financial stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. FB Financial stock Target Raised by Truist on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $52.00. The analysts previously had $46.00 target price. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of FB Financial traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $45.99. 100914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118105. On Wednesday, Shares of FB Financial closed at $45.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.FB Financial has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $49.62. While on yearly highs and lows, FB Financial today has traded high as $46.24 and has touched $45.28 on the downward trend.

FB Financial Earnings and What to expect:

FB Financial last announced its earnings data on October 17th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year ($2.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Earnings for FB Financial are expected to decrease by -15.41% in the coming year, from $3.57 to $3.02 per share. FB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of FB Financial is 16.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.26. The P/E ratio of FB Financial is 16.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. FB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$45.32 And 5 day price change is $1.34 (3.00%) with average volume for 5 day average is 106,220. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $44.12 and 20 day price change is $5.01 (12.23%) and average 20 day moving volume is 95,325. 50 day moving average is $42.22 and 50 day price change is $5.34 ( 13.14%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 116,040. 200 day moving average is $41.09 and 200 day price change is $11.30 (32.57%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 156,482.

Other owners latest trading in FB Financial :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. were 10,430 which equates to market value of $0.45M and appx 1.30% owners of FB Financial

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Foundry Partners LLC were 7,279 which equates to market value of $0.31M and appx 0.00% owners of FB Financial

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. were 10,288 which equates to market value of $0.44M and appx 0.00% owners of FB Financial

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 63.88% for FB Financial

