Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $51.00

Fifth Third Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Fifth Third Bancorp stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $51.00. The analysts previously had $44.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

On tuesday, Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp closed at . The firm's 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99.Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of and a 12 month high of .

Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$44.02 And 5 day price change is $2.44 (5.70%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,587,982. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $43.38 and 20 day price change is $6.10 (15.61%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,557,085. 50 day moving average is $40.58 and 50 day price change is $6.99 ( 18.30%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,852,768. 200 day moving average is $37.99 and 200 day price change is $17.53 (63.51%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,351,059.

Other owners latest trading in Fifth Third Bancorp :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Clear Street Markets LLC were 7,350 which equates to market value of $0.31M and appx 0.00% owners of Fifth Third Bancorp

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Unison Advisors LLC were 89,911 which equates to market value of $3.84M and appx 1.00% owners of Fifth Third Bancorp

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 319,130 which equates to market value of $13.55M and appx 0.00% owners of Fifth Third Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.25% for Fifth Third Bancorp

