Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $50.00

Fifth Third Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Fifth Third Bancorp stock Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $50.00. The analysts previously had $42.00 target price. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. 4893162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5315090. On Wednesday, Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp closed at $45.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99.Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $45.60. While on yearly highs and lows, Fifth Third Bancorp today has traded high as $45.60 and has touched $43.77 on the downward trend.

Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

Fifth Third Bancorp last posted its earnings results on October 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year ($3.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Earnings for Fifth Third Bancorp are expected to decrease by -10.11% in the coming year, from $3.66 to $3.29 per share. Fifth Third Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Fifth Third Bancorp is 13.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.26. The P/E ratio of Fifth Third Bancorp is 13.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fifth Third Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$44.11 And 5 day price change is $2.88 (6.74%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,331,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $43.40 and 20 day price change is $6.54 (16.75%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,742,885. 50 day moving average is $40.58 and 50 day price change is $7.43 ( 19.47%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,927,088. 200 day moving average is $37.99 and 200 day price change is $17.98 (65.12%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,369,639.

Other owners latest trading in Fifth Third Bancorp :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by North Star Investment Management Corp. were 122,668 which equates to market value of $5.21M and appx 0.40% owners of Fifth Third Bancorp

On 10/20/2021 shares held by StoneX Group Inc. were 6,154 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Fifth Third Bancorp

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 425,031 which equates to market value of $18.04M and appx 0.10% owners of Fifth Third Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.25% for Fifth Third Bancorp

