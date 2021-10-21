Earnings and Growth Analysis : First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Earnings results for First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital last announced its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter. First Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. First Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Analyst Opinion on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Dividend Strength: First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital pays a meaningful dividend of 2.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

In the past three months, First Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.03% of the stock of First Capital is held by insiders. Only 12.15% of the stock of First Capital is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of First Capital is 12.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of First Capital is 12.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. First Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

