Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Earnings results for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian last announced its earnings results on July 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Earnings for First Hawaiian are expected to decrease by -16.91% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $1.72 per share. First Hawaiian has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. First Hawaiian will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 22nd at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2438538”.

Analyst Opinion on First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for First Hawaiian stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for FHB. The average twelve-month price target for First Hawaiian is $25.30 with a high price target of $33.00 and a low price target of $18.50.

on FHB’s analyst rating history

First Hawaiian has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.30, First Hawaiian has a forecasted downside of 14.2% from its current price of $29.49. First Hawaiian has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.60%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. First Hawaiian has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Hawaiian is 71.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Hawaiian will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.47% next year. This indicates that First Hawaiian will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

In the past three months, First Hawaiian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.64% of the stock of First Hawaiian is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB



Earnings for First Hawaiian are expected to decrease by -16.91% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $1.72 per share. The P/E ratio of First Hawaiian is 14.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of First Hawaiian is 14.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. First Hawaiian has a PEG Ratio of 1.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. First Hawaiian has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here