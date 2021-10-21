First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $108.00

First Solar stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. First Solar stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $108.00. The analysts previously had $90.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of First Solar traded down -$3.60 on tuesday, reaching $104.69. 1730091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2095748. On tuesday, Shares of First Solar closed at $104.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75.First Solar has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $112.50. While on yearly highs and lows, First Solar today has traded high as $105.23 and has touched $101.15 on the downward trend.

First Solar Earnings and What to expect:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$105.67 And 5 day price change is -$2.03 (-1.91%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,910,492. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $99.27 and 20 day price change is $8.28 (8.65%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,751,878. 50 day moving average is $97.79 and 50 day price change is $8.24 ( 8.61%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,674,301. 200 day moving average is $88.75 and 200 day price change is $11.83 (12.84%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,154,537.

Other owners latest trading in First Solar :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 43,000 which equates to market value of $4.11M and appx 0.00% owners of First Solar

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 2,905 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.00% owners of First Solar

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 32,989 which equates to market value of $3.15M and appx 0.00% owners of First Solar

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 73.18% for First Solar

