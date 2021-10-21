Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Fiverr International stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Fiverr International Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sector Perform. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of Fiverr International traded down -$7.15 on Wednesday, reaching $185.80. 396568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579212. Shares of Fiverr International were trading at $185.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.08 and its 200 day moving average is $215.25.Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $184.59 and a 12 month high of $336.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Fiverr International’s today has traded high as $190.49 and has touched $184.59 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Fiverr International Earnings and What to expect:

Fiverr International last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company earned $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiverr International has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($1.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fiverr International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.39) to ($1.26) per share. Fiverr International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021. Fiverr International will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 10th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 866-813-9403 with passcode “675131”.

Earnings for Fiverr International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.39) to ($1.26) per share. The P/E ratio of Fiverr International is -172.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fiverr International is -172.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fiverr International has a P/B Ratio of 17.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $192.60 And 5 day price change is -$0.56 (-0.30%) with average volume for 5 day average is 419,763. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $185.37 and 20 day price change is -$20.23 (-9.73%) and average 20 day moving volume is 513,591. 50 day moving average is $183.08 and 50 day price change is $15.88 ( 9.24%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 579,698. 200 day moving average is $215.25 and 200 day price change is -$22.89 (-10.87%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 818,762.

Other owners latest trading in Fiverr International :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arkadios Wealth Advisors were 4,193 which equates to market value of $0.77M and appx 0.10% owners of Fiverr International

On 10/14/2021 shares held by XR Securities LLC were 1,141 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.10% owners of Fiverr International

On 10/14/2021 shares held by IAM Advisory LLC were 6,103 which equates to market value of $1.06M and appx 0.40% owners of Fiverr International

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 47.21% for Fiverr International

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING