Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $20.00

Ford Motor stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Ford Motor stock Target Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $20.00. The analysts previously had $18.00 target price. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Ford Motor traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. 29622055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70238073. On Wednesday, Shares of Ford Motor closed at $16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.70. While on yearly highs and lows, Ford Motor today has traded high as $16.70 and has touched $16.13 on the downward trend.

Ford Motor Earnings and What to expect:

Ford Motor last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business earned $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year ($0.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Earnings for Ford Motor are expected to grow by 10.56% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.78 per share. Ford Motor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Ford Motor will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7768099”.

The P/E ratio of Ford Motor is 18.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Ford Motor is 18.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 20.56. Ford Motor has a PEG Ratio of 0.35. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Ford Motor has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$15.63 And 5 day price change is $0.53 (3.42%) with average volume for 5 day average is 65,322,539. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $14.79 and 20 day price change is $2.81 (21.24%) and average 20 day moving volume is 70,261,125. 50 day moving average is $13.77 and 50 day price change is $2.22 ( 16.06%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 63,263,387. 200 day moving average is $13.00 and 200 day price change is $7.39 (85.43%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 74,434,063.

Other owners latest trading in Ford Motor :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 213,599 which equates to market value of $3.01M and appx 0.10% owners of Ford Motor

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Investors Financial Group LLC were 47,647 which equates to market value of $0.68M and appx 0.40% owners of Ford Motor

On 10/21/2021 shares held by 1776 Wealth LLC were 21,000 which equates to market value of $0.30M and appx 0.20% owners of Ford Motor

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 50.86% for Ford Motor

