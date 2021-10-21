Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Franco-Nevada stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Franco-Nevada Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Franco-Nevada traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $141.94. 166729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651398. Shares of Franco-Nevada were trading at $141.94 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average is $137.37.Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $139.24 and a 12 month high of $163.79. While on yearly highs and lows, Franco-Nevada's today has traded high as $141.96 and has touched $139.24 on the downward trend.

Franco-Nevada Earnings and What to expect:

Franco-Nevada last posted its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business earned $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year ($3.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.9. Earnings for Franco-Nevada are expected to grow by 2.83% in the coming year, from $3.53 to $3.63 per share. Franco-Nevada has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Franco-Nevada will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-764-8677 with passcode “596680#”.

Earnings for Franco-Nevada are expected to grow by 2.83% in the coming year, from $3.53 to $3.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Franco-Nevada is 39.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Franco-Nevada is 39.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.44. Franco-Nevada has a PEG Ratio of 10.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Franco-Nevada has a P/B Ratio of 4.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $140.90 And 5 day price change is $2.37 (1.70%) with average volume for 5 day average is 444,934. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $134.19 and 20 day price change is $8.69 (6.54%) and average 20 day moving volume is 610,523. 50 day moving average is $139.96 and 50 day price change is -$13.57 ( -8.75%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 577,061. 200 day moving average is $137.37 and 200 day price change is $10.34 (7.88%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 607,843.

Other owners latest trading in Franco-Nevada :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 16,244 which equates to market value of $2.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Franco-Nevada

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 514,364 which equates to market value of $66.82M and appx 0.20% owners of Franco-Nevada

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Clear Street Markets LLC were 1,800 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.00% owners of Franco-Nevada

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 68.15% for Franco-Nevada

