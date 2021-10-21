General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $80.00

General Motors stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. General Motors stock Target Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $80.00. The analysts previously had $77.00 target price. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of General Motors traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. 1960115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18260129. On Wednesday, Shares of General Motors closed at $58.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27.General Motors has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $64.30. While on yearly highs and lows, General Motors today has traded high as $58.59 and has touched $57.73 on the downward trend.

General Motors Earnings and What to expect:

General Motors last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year ($8.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Earnings for General Motors are expected to grow by 8.06% in the coming year, from $6.20 to $6.70 per share. General Motors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. General Motors will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for General Motors are expected to grow by 8.06% in the coming year, from $6.20 to $6.70 per share. The P/E ratio of General Motors is 6.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of General Motors is 6.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 20.56. General Motors has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. General Motors has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$57.42 And 5 day price change is -$0.10 (-0.17%) with average volume for 5 day average is 12,205,740. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $55.41 and 20 day price change is $6.89 (13.57%) and average 20 day moving volume is 17,805,150. 50 day moving average is $52.30 and 50 day price change is $3.41 ( 6.28%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 17,410,398. 200 day moving average is $55.27 and 200 day price change is $16.01 (38.43%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 19,412,818.

Other owners latest trading in General Motors :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 296,000 which equates to market value of $15.60M and appx 0.20% owners of General Motors

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Venture Visionary Partners LLC were 17,026 which equates to market value of $0.90M and appx 0.10% owners of General Motors

On 10/20/2021 shares held by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC were 3,828 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.10% owners of General Motors

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 79.91% for General Motors

