Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Genesis Energy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Genesis Energy Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Genesis Energy traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1177287. Shares of Genesis Energy were trading at $11.01 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $12.78. While on yearly highs and lows, Genesis Energy's today has traded high as $11.01 and has touched $10.67 on the downward trend.

Genesis Energy Earnings and What to expect:

Genesis Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Genesis Energy has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year (($2.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Genesis Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.89) to $0.29 per share. Genesis Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Genesis Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Earnings for Genesis Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.89) to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Genesis Energy is -5.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Genesis Energy is -5.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genesis Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $11.24 And 5 day price change is -$0.39 (-3.42%) with average volume for 5 day average is 897,040. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $10.59 and 20 day price change is $2.15 (24.27%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,276,135. 50 day moving average is $9.17 and 50 day price change is $2.65 ( 31.70%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 963,764. 200 day moving average is $9.15 and 200 day price change is $4.72 (75.04%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 900,708.

Other owners latest trading in Genesis Energy :

On 10/5/2021 shares held by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC were 4,448,533 which equates to market value of $44.35M and appx 2.20% owners of Genesis Energy

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 1,930,013 which equates to market value of $22.41M and appx 0.00% owners of Genesis Energy

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 106,961 which equates to market value of $1.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Genesis Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 66.93% for Genesis Energy

