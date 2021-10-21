Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Earnings results for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex last released its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $428 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year ($1.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Earnings for Gentex are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $2.22 per share. Gentex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. Gentex will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 22nd at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Gentex stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for GNTX. The average twelve-month price target for Gentex is $30.54 with a high price target of $40.00 and a low price target of $13.00.

on GNTX’s analyst rating history

Gentex has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.54, Gentex has a forecasted downside of 16.2% from its current price of $36.43. Gentex has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex pays a meaningful dividend of 1.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Gentex has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gentex is 34.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Gentex will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.62% next year. This indicates that Gentex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

In the past three months, Gentex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $228,550.00 in company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of Gentex is held by insiders. 81.67% of the stock of Gentex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX



Earnings for Gentex are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $2.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Gentex is 19.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Gentex is 19.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 20.54. Gentex has a PEG Ratio of 1.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gentex has a P/B Ratio of 4.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here