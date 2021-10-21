Earnings and Growth Analysis : Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Earnings results for Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Greene County Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Dividend Strength: Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Greene County Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 8 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

In the past three months, Greene County Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.90% of the stock of Greene County Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 5.54% of the stock of Greene County Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC



The P/E ratio of Greene County Bancorp is 11.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Greene County Bancorp is 11.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Greene County Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

