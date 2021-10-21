Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Target Raised by Raymond James to $60.00

Hancock Whitney stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Hancock Whitney stock Target Raised by Raymond James on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $60.00. The analysts previously had $54.00 target price. Raymond James’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Hancock Whitney traded up $3.68 on tuesday, reaching $51.38. 593054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365680. On tuesday, Shares of Hancock Whitney closed at $51.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91.Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $52.24. While on yearly highs and lows, Hancock Whitney today has traded high as $52.24 and has touched $49.89 on the downward trend.

Hancock Whitney Earnings and What to expect:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$48.86 And 5 day price change is $3.78 (7.86%) with average volume for 5 day average is 329,323. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $48.09 and 20 day price change is $8.67 (20.08%) and average 20 day moving volume is 327,826. 50 day moving average is $46.06 and 50 day price change is $6.34 ( 13.93%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 342,326. 200 day moving average is $43.91 and 200 day price change is $17.69 (51.79%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 404,513.

Other owners latest trading in Hancock Whitney :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 29,061 which equates to market value of $1.37M and appx 0.00% owners of Hancock Whitney

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC were 18,450 which equates to market value of $0.87M and appx 0.00% owners of Hancock Whitney

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Pacer Advisors Inc. were 11,664 which equates to market value of $0.55M and appx 0.00% owners of Hancock Whitney

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.79% for Hancock Whitney

