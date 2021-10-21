Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Earnings results for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare last posted its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business earned $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has generated $11.61 earnings per share over the last year ($14.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Earnings for HCA Healthcare are expected to grow by 6.32% in the coming year, from $16.78 to $17.84 per share. HCA Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. HCA Healthcare will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 22nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

According to the issued ratings of 20 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for HCA Healthcare stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for HCA. The average twelve-month price target for HCA Healthcare is $258.47 with a high price target of $320.00 and a low price target of $155.00.

HCA Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $258.47, HCA Healthcare has a forecasted upside of 3.0% from its current price of $250.86. HCA Healthcare has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare has a dividend yield of 0.77%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HCA Healthcare has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HCA Healthcare is 16.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HCA Healthcare will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.76% next year. This indicates that HCA Healthcare will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

In the past three months, HCA Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,778,068.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of HCA Healthcare is held by insiders. 68.57% of the stock of HCA Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA



Earnings for HCA Healthcare are expected to grow by 6.32% in the coming year, from $16.78 to $17.84 per share. The P/E ratio of HCA Healthcare is 17.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of HCA Healthcare is 17.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.44. HCA Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 1.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HCA Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 29.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

