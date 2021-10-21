Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Heritage-Crystal Clean Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean traded down -$0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46445. Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean were trading at $30.36 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00.Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $34.91. While on yearly highs and lows, Heritage-Crystal Clean's today has traded high as $30.75 and has touched $30.00 on the downward trend.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Earnings and What to expect:

Heritage-Crystal Clean last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year ($1.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Earnings for Heritage-Crystal Clean are expected to decrease by -37.00% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $1.43 per share. Heritage-Crystal Clean will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 21st at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Heritage-Crystal Clean are expected to decrease by -37.00% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $1.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Heritage-Crystal Clean is 21.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Heritage-Crystal Clean is 21.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.76. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $30.59 And 5 day price change is $1.29 (4.44%) with average volume for 5 day average is 99,960. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $29.66 and 20 day price change is $2.32 (8.27%) and average 20 day moving volume is 53,715. 50 day moving average is $29.04 and 50 day price change is $0.38 ( 1.27%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 40,188. 200 day moving average is $28.00 and 200 day price change is $8.53 (39.07%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 50,148.

Other owners latest trading in Heritage-Crystal Clean :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 48,679 which equates to market value of $1.41M and appx 0.00% owners of Heritage-Crystal Clean

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Windsor Group LTD were 99,429 which equates to market value of $2.94M and appx 0.60% owners of Heritage-Crystal Clean

On 9/10/2021 shares held by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. were 293,100 which equates to market value of $8.70M and appx 0.50% owners of Heritage-Crystal Clean

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 62.85% for Heritage-Crystal Clean

