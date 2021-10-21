Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Target Raised by Loop Capital to $40.00

Hexcel stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Hexcel stock Target Raised by Loop Capital on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $40.00. The analysts previously had $32.00 target price. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -31.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Hexcel traded up $0.34 on tuesday, reaching $58.68. 137534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718489. On tuesday, Shares of Hexcel closed at $58.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51.Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99. While on yearly highs and lows, Hexcel today has traded high as $59.03 and has touched $57.75 on the downward trend.

Hexcel Earnings and What to expect:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$60.05 And 5 day price change is -$3.10 (-5.01%) with average volume for 5 day average is 492,542. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $61.04 and 20 day price change is -$0.33 (-0.55%) and average 20 day moving volume is 565,546. 50 day moving average is $58.57 and 50 day price change is $2.19 ( 3.87%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 589,928. 200 day moving average is $56.51 and 200 day price change is $9.73 (19.78%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 702,309.

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 28,055 which equates to market value of $1.67M and appx 0.00% owners of Hexcel

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC were 5,734 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.00% owners of Hexcel

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. were 280,022 which equates to market value of $16.63M and appx 0.30% owners of Hexcel

