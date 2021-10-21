Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Target Raised by Truist to $54.00

Hexcel stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Hexcel stock Target Raised by Truist on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $54.00. The analysts previously had $50.00 target price. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Hexcel traded down -$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $58.56. 575849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718489. On Wednesday, Shares of Hexcel closed at $58.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50.Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99. While on yearly highs and lows, Hexcel today has traded high as $59.03 and has touched $57.75 on the downward trend.

Hexcel Earnings and What to expect:

Hexcel last announced its earnings results on October 17th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company earned $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year (($0.25) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hexcel are expected to grow by 940.00% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $1.56 per share. Hexcel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Hexcel has a P/B Ratio of 3.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$59.98 And 5 day price change is -$3.44 (-5.55%) with average volume for 5 day average is 595,040. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $61.02 and 20 day price change is -$0.66 (-1.11%) and average 20 day moving volume is 591,170. 50 day moving average is $58.57 and 50 day price change is $1.86 ( 3.28%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 600,178. 200 day moving average is $56.50 and 200 day price change is $9.39 (19.10%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 704,872.

Other owners latest trading in Hexcel :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 28,055 which equates to market value of $1.67M and appx 0.00% owners of Hexcel

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC were 5,734 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.00% owners of Hexcel

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. were 280,022 which equates to market value of $16.63M and appx 0.30% owners of Hexcel



