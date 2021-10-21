Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Holly Energy Partners stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Holly Energy Partners Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201299. Shares of Holly Energy Partners were trading at $20.34 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $23.69. While on yearly highs and lows, Holly Energy Partners's today has traded high as $20.34 and has touched $19.77 on the downward trend.

Holly Energy Partners Earnings and What to expect:

Holly Energy Partners last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($1.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Earnings for Holly Energy Partners are expected to grow by 5.91% in the coming year, from $2.03 to $2.15 per share. Holly Energy Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Holly Energy Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Holly Energy Partners are expected to grow by 5.91% in the coming year, from $2.03 to $2.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Holly Energy Partners is 11.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Holly Energy Partners is 11.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.47. Holly Energy Partners has a P/B Ratio of 4.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $20.14 And 5 day price change is $0.51 (2.57%) with average volume for 5 day average is 115,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $19.33 and 20 day price change is $2.05 (11.21%) and average 20 day moving volume is 187,705. 50 day moving average is $18.77 and 50 day price change is $2.38 ( 13.25%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 176,890. 200 day moving average is $19.16 and 200 day price change is $6.08 (42.64%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 262,184.

Other owners latest trading in Holly Energy Partners :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Capital Investment Advisors LLC were 50,701 which equates to market value of $0.93M and appx 0.00% owners of Holly Energy Partners

On 9/7/2021 shares held by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. were 2,404 which equates to market value of $54K and appx 0.00% owners of Holly Energy Partners

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 514,559 which equates to market value of $11.64M and appx 0.00% owners of Holly Energy Partners

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 33.14% for Holly Energy Partners

